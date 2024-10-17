Tim Bowman, Nelson Po vie for top job in Sumpter Township

Incumbent Sumpter Township Supervisor Tim Bowman, Republican, and Nelson Po, Democrat, are facing off in the Nov. 5 general election for Sumpter Township’s top job: supervisor.

This is the only board decision left for voters in Sumpter for the general election.

There were no Democrat candidates for township clerk or treasurer, so the Republicans will win the seats on Nov. 5.

Don LaPorte, an incumbent Democrat trustee, is running for clerk as a Republican to fill the seat being vacated by Clerk Esther Hurst.

Bart Patterson, incumbent treasurer, is running as a Republican for treasurer. He was appointed to the position and is running for election for the first time.

Incumbent Republican trustee Tim Rush is running for reelection and incumbent Democrat trustee Matt Oddy is running as a Republican for reelection.

Republicans John Honey and James Frazier, who are running for the other two open trustee seats, have never run for elective office before.