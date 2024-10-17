Three candidates running for 3 seats on library board Nov. 5

Joy Cichewicz of Sumpter Township and Alma Hughes-Grubbs of Van Buren Township have filed for re-election to the Belleville Area Library Board of Directors.

John Juriga of Belleville did not file for re-election and filing for that open seat was Maria Jackson-Smith of Van Buren Township.

The seats are for four years and board members serve without compensation.

Joy Cichewicz

Joy Cichewicz, 63, of Sumpter Township, has lived in the library district for 32 years.

She and her husband Rick Cichewicz have three children, Melanie Bell, Andrew Cichewicz, and Derek Cichewicz and five grandchildren with one graduated from Belleville High School and three more in the Van Buren School District.

She graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree, psychology major and social work minor, and from Wayne State University with a Master in Library Science.

She has been a librarian for 27 years and has been Librarian/Branch Manager at the Ypsilanti District Library – Michigan Ave. Branch for 16 years.

Cichewicz was appointed to the board when the library became a district library in 2010. She then was elected to office in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

She served on the Sumpter Township Planning Commission for 10 years.

She currently is president of the Kiwanis Club of Ypsilanti and a member of Washtenaw Faces Race. She enjoys crafting, dancing, gardening, and home DIY.

When asked why she was running for office, she replied: “Libraries serve an irreplaceable function in our society! They level the playing field when it comes to access to resources and technology. Library staff provide friendly assistance in learning how to use both. All public libraries provide access to the internet, books, magazines, movies, music, and heavily-used streaming and downloadable audiobooks and ebooks. In addition, libraries provide free opportunities for life-long learning, educational programs for youth, and community spaces for gatherings. One of the most important roles that libraries play is in identifying and teaching citizens how to find sources of accurate information. In the age of ‘alternative facts’, that is a pivotal role in a civil society!

“I’ve been a librarian for 27 years and understand the importance of libraries in our community. I feel particularly qualified because of my background. One of the first library jobs I had was as a library assistant for our Fred C. Fischer Library from 1994-97. That job inspired me to become a librarian and now I am honored to give back to our community as a library board member.”

Her goals, once elected:

“My main priority is to continue to encourage everyone in our community to use our lovely library. The Belleville Area District Library has a well-trained and friendly staff. That is due to the leadership of the board in empowering our excellent director to respond to community and staff needs. Library usage has gone up dramatically since the new building opened in 2020, the year of the pandemic. Yet, there are so many of our citizens who have still not been to either the downtown library or the Sumpter Township Media Center. Come to your library and see what’s happening! I think you’ll be surprised and delighted!”

Alma Hughes-Grubbs

Alma Hughes-Grubbs, 68, of Van Buren Township, has lived in the library district for 23 years. She is seeking her third term on the Belleville Area District Library Board. She is divorced with no children.

Her occupation is polygraph examiner and she is a retired sergeant from the Detroit Police Department. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University and a Master of Science in Administration and Human Resources from Central Michigan University.

She belongs to the Retired Detroit Police and Fire Fighters Association, American Polygraph Association, and Triumph Church. When she has free time, she golfs.

When asked why she is running for this office, she replied:

“The Belleville Area District Library has been a passion since moving into this area 20 years ago. I saw the need for a much-needed new building. I believe the residents of this community deserve the very best to go forward. So, I fought until the millage passed. I’m serving and running to help win for our community.”

What are her goals once elected?

“My goals are to make sure BADL continues to provide a high level of service, making sure that the library continues to attract the best talent for staff members. I would also like our library to last for several generations. I believe we have a very solid foundation for our youngest generation. Our investment has become the jewel of our community.”

Dr. Maria Jackson-Smith

Dr. Maria Jackson-Smith, 47, of Van Buren Township, has lived in the library district for 13 years.

She and her husband of 21 years, George Smith, Sr., have a son George Smith II, age 19, who is a 2023 graduate of Belleville High School and a current sophomore at Eastern Michigan University majoring in computer science. They also have a daughter Giselle Smith, 14, at freshman at BHS who is a two-year member of the BHS Varsity Dance Team.

Dr. Jackson-Smith also is the relative caregiver of a 4-year-old preschool student at the Early Childhood Center of Van Buren Public Schools.

Jackson-Smith earned a Bachelor’s degree in English, Language, and Literature; a Master’s degree in Written Communications; a Specialist of Arts in Educational Leadership; and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership.

She a college educator of English and Literature.

This is her first run for elective office.

She is a Team Mom for the Belleville Varsity Dance Team and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She enjoys spending time with her family, tending to her flower garden in the summer months, and reading novels, short stories, and academic journals.

When asked why she is running for this office, she replied: “While this is my first experience running for elected office, I am excited to continue the important work of the Belleville Area District Library Board of Trustees. As an educator in higher education for the past 22 years, I am a proponent of literacy as a tool for personal, professional and educational fulfillment. I plan to advocate for the increased use of the library by the community at large as resource for books and other media sources and even for community meetings and events. The library belongs to the Belleville, Van Buren and Sumpter communities, and I want citizens to know about and access all of those valuable resources. Many of our neighbors may not be aware of all of the resources available to them, and I intend to promote vigorously the many programs at our library.”

What are your goals once elected?

“The Belleville Area District Library attracts students from the community’s schools, especially students at Belleville High School. The facility serves as a safe space in which students can spend time after school completing homework, studying and conducting research and participating in programs designed specifically for them. I hope to work closely with the high school to ensure that the library continues to offer such resources since students spend a great deal of time each week in the facility. I would like to serve as a liaison between the school district and the library to promote productive use of elementary, intermediate, middle, and high students’ time spent at the facility during the school year and during the summer months.”