District Library Board approves updated 14-pg. Personnel Policy

A 14-page, updated Personnel Policy was unanimously approved by the Belleville Area District Library Board at its regular meeting on Oct. 8. It is to be implemented no later than Jan. 1.

The policy was last updated in 2013. Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said the personnel committee met on Sept. 27, but they had to wait until the Michigan Supreme Court acted until they could finalize the document.

She said the largest change in the policy is the new law that goes into effect in February that requires one paid hour time off for sick leave for every 30 hours of work.

The approval includes separate policies on telecommuting and paid parental leave.

“I appreciate all of the work put in by the personnel policy committee, Hilary Savage and the library’s department heads in reviewing and updating the library’s personnel policies,” Suchy said, noting they also worked with the library attorney.

The board agreed it is important to have an updated policy to have good staff.

In other business at the one-hour-and-eight-minute meeting, the board:

• Learned the Sumpter Media Center was closed for a week and a half due to the reconstruction of the parking lot by Sumpter Township;

• Heard Suchy say the Library of Michigan has received final data from Wayne County and is calculating which libraries were underpaid and overpaid for penal fines. The data appears inconsistent from year to year so it is possible the Belleville library was both underpaid and overpaid over the past several years. As of the meeting she was still waiting for the 2024 penal fine payment from the county. She said it usually has been from $35,000 to $45,000;

• Heard Suchy announce that the library is partnering with Oakwoods Metropark, 32901 Willow Rd., New Boston, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, for “A Seed Walk in the Park.” Attendees can help collect native seeds and learn what to look for while saving seeds. The park entry fee will be waived for participants. Register for the Seed Walk in advance at https://belleville.libcal.com/event/13259118;

• Learned a presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan has been set for 7-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at the library. The public is invited to learn the 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others;

• Was informed the library has expanded its “Game Day Game Day” programming to include the Thursday junior varsity home football games in addition to the Friday home games at the high school. They are continuing to adjust library procedures for game days, but this program definitely has made a difference. There are three after-school monitors to interact with the students with positive interactions, crafts, and activities;

• Heard Suchy say incoming staff is library monitor Gwen Fuller, library assistant Jaems Tabatowski-Bush, and library assistant Amber Kelly. Outgoing staff is Justin Villa and Lisa Sievert;

• Was advised the $250 payment on the accounts payable to Security Pest Control was for yellow jacket control. Suchy said they discovered a nest too high to reach. This was after a vendor at the farmers’ market complained of a sting. Dan Fleming said there are spiders outside and above the front door and they could consider spraying. “Don’t look up,” he said; and

• Heard board chairperson Sharon Peters say that the reality of the library exceeds their dreams. She said the car show and farmers’ market is right at their front door, which is an extra bonus for the work they put in for a public service. She said she also is very pleased with the library staff and director.