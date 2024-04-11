Therese Antonelli to be on ‘House Hunters’ on HGTV April 16

Therese Antonelli, a Belleville native and founder of Moving the Mitten Real Estate Group, will appear on the popular television series “House Hunters,” airing on HGTV at 10:30 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, April 16.

“House Hunters,” known for providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of the home-buying process, follows Antonelli and her client, Tarek Uddin, as they navigate the competitive housing market in Metro Detroit.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will join Antonelli and Uddin as they tour several homes in the Metro Detroit area, weighing the pros and cons of each property in the quest to find the perfect fit.