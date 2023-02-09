Hannah Zilka, Cody Proctor marry in Jamaica

Hannah Zilka and Cody Proctor both of Taylor, were married Dec. 9, 2022 by Wayne Smith in the Hyatt Zilara in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

No family was present because the two were able to have their wedding in Jamaica because they won a drawing at the Bridal Expo in Detroit. They won a three-night stay and could choose three destinations: Jamaica, Dominican Republic, or Mexico. The flowers, minister, and witnesses were furnished. They bought four more nights and made it their honeymoon, as well.

The couple, who reside in Taylor, will be having a wedding reception in Michigan sometime this year. They are planning a trip to Iceland for their one-year anniversary. They have been dating since May 23, 2013.

Hannah is the daughter of Tammie Westphal and Dean Zilka of Taylor. Cody is the son of Amy Wagel of Southgate and Herb Proctor of Taylor.

The bride wore an off-white dress with pink underlining and cutout flowers. The bridegroom wore a light-blue jacket with tan pants.

Hannah was born Feb. 28, 1995, shortly after the Independent started publication and hers was the first birth announcement in the newspaper’s history. Her graduation from high school also was announced in the Independent and now her wedding.