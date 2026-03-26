Sumpter Twp. resident’s jury trial set for Aug. 13 for girlfriend’s murder

David Paul McPherson, 39, of Sumpter Township is charged with second-degree murder and a weapons charge on June 29, 2025 in Sumpter Township.

McPherson was video-arraigned in custody on July 31, 2025 by Judge Lisa Martin at 34th District Court on charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 13 and a preliminary exam for Aug. 20. The exam was adjourned to Oct. 2 because his retained attorney was not available for earlier dates. Cash bond is $1 million.

A pre-exam hearing was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 9. Final conference was Dec. 5 and jury trial set for March 2. He remains in custody. Motion hearings to quash information were held Dec. 15 and Jan. 8. The motion on Jan. 8, 2026 was denied. Final conference and motion hearing was set for Jan. 30.

Final conference was Feb. 6 and a jury trial was set for March 2 and then adjourned until Aug. 13. A final conference was set for March 20.

He told police his 24-year-old girlfriend Haleigh Price committed suicide on Montana Street in Sumpter Township. She had recently graduated from Eastern Michigan University. But Sumpter Township police investigated the death further and found it to be a homicide.

If convicted, McPherson faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and up to two years for the felony firearm charge.