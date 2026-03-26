Sumpter Twp. home-invasion suspect bound over to circuit court

According to Sumpter Township police reports, on Thursday, Feb. 12, at about 5:22 a.m., Sumpter police responded to Rustic Lane East in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community following a report of a possible home invasion.

The 911 caller stated that a male had arrived at her residence and was possibly armed, threatening the occupants, and attempting to force entry. The caller, who is also the homeowner, explained that the suspect is involved in an ongoing domestic violence situation with her sister, who was also present inside the home after leaving the residence she shares with the male in Lincoln Park.

Before officers arrived, additional 911 calls informed dispatch that the male suspect had just forced entry into the residence.

Upon arrival of the first responding officer, the officer immediately entered the home, confronted the suspect, and detained him without further incident. The investigation later revealed that multiple occupants had a firearm pointed at them and were threatened, and there was visible damage to the entry door.

Two handguns were recovered: one near where the suspect was initially confronted inside the residence and another inside his registered vehicle, which was left running in the roadway. Both handguns were unregistered; one lacked an engraved serial number. The firearms were accompanied by extended and drum-style high-capacity magazines. The defendant does not possess a concealed pistol license in Michigan.

Additionally, the vehicle contained hundreds of improperly marked pills. Those will be tested for controlled substances by the Michigan State Police forensic laboratory, and, based on the results, additional charges will be sought if warranted.

The defendant, Pattrick Kalange Gatt, 28, was arraigned outcounty on Saturday, Feb. 14, on the following charges approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office:

• Home invasion 1st degree

• Assault with a dangerous weapon (x2)

• Weapons – felony firearm (x3)

Cash or surety bond was set at $50,000, with a GPS tether required.

On Feb. 17 the case was reviewed at 34th District Court and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 24 and a preliminary exam for March 3.

On March 3, the defendant failed to appear for his court date and a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. Bond was raised to $100,000 cash.

It was learned the defendant was in Wyandotte Hospital, so he was scheduled for an in-custody video arraignment later that day. His in-person preliminary exam was rescheduled for March 17 and the cash bond of $50,000 reinstated.

It was learned he had been released from the hospital on March 3, that same day, and had refused treatment. He is ordered to have no contact with the victims and to wear a GPS tether under house arrest.

On March 4, his $50,000 surety bond was posted by Detroit Bail Bonds.

On March 17, he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.