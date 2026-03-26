Alleged shooter in VBT killing at Parkwood bound over to face trial

Carlos Isaiah Payne, 30, of Van Buren Township is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of interfering with a crime report/threaten to kill or harm witnesses, and one count of felony firearm on Nov. 3, 2025 at Parkwood apartments in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 from the Wayne County Jail. His probable cause conference was set for Jan. 20 and preliminary exam for Jan. 27. Bond is $200,000/10%.

On Jan. 20, the probable cause conference was moved to Feb. 3 and the exam set for March 10. Then it was reset for March 18 so the defense attorney could get discovery.

On March 18 the exam was held and Judge Lisa Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

The defendant remains in the Wayne County Jail.