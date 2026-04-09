Lower Huron Metropark to cut ribbon on newly renovated Walnut Grove

Join the Huron-Clinton Metroparks for a ribbon cutting celebration at the newly renovated Walnut Grove Campground at Lower Huron Metropark on Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

Closed last summer for major improvements, the campground has been redeveloped to enhance accessibility, comfort, and the overall camping experience. The project incorporates universal design principles and includes:

• A total of 15 new ADA sites including: three concrete pad RV sites with accessible grills, picnic tables, and firepits; ten gravel RV sites with accessible grills and picnic tables; and two tent-only sites with a gravel base and accessible picnic tables;

• Water and electric hookups at every site;

• New landscaping with fifty native trees;

• Drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations;

• A firewood storage shed;

• And more!

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the campground and see the upgrades before it officially opens for the season. Free S’mores will be available during the event.

Walnut Grove Campground is one of only two public campgrounds in Wayne County and the only one located in a natural setting. The campground also serves travelers along the National Huron River Water Trail and the Iron Belle Trail, both of which have direct access to the site.

Funding for the project was provided in partnership by Huron-Clinton Metroparks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund.