Editorial: Pre-Easter tornado holds off for Flop E Bunny event

Rain had been forecast for Saturday and those in the Belleville Central Business Community had to make the difficult decision of whether Flop E Bunny could sit out in the open in the Victory Park gazebo so the lines of children could wait for their free picture with the Bunny.

One CBC member pointed out the storm wasn’t supposed to start until 3 p.m., but after thinking it over and playing it safe, Flop E Bunny moved inside the newly renovated Victory Station and the long line formed outside. The rain held off and everything went well.

Those bringing children inside were impressed with how nice Victory Station is now, so it got a lot of free advertising for its rental.

Those children just interested in the candy hunts, stayed outside and got their fill. Some families just sat around at the picnic tables enjoying the pleasant day.

There was no rain and this gave all the candy-laden children time to get home. But shortly before 6 p.m. a storm that produced a tornado with 100 mph winds cut through the south end of Van Buren Township and headed north east through some of Belle Villa in Belleville. Three and a half miles later the tornado lifted back into the heavens just before Savage Road.

Many were without power on Easter Sunday when they wanted to be in the kitchen fixing a great dinner. Everyone dealt with their situation. But, the kids were safe and had lots of candy to eat.