Sumpter planners hold special 4-minute meeting on Thursday, Dec. 11

The Sumpter Township Planning Commission held a special, 4-minute meeting on Thursday, Dec. 11, to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 13 with the following amendments.

On Page 4, under Item C, the amendment was to “remove typo of Warrant” and on Page 2 the amendment was to “Add item g. to the list that includes G. No inoperable or salvaged vehicles allowed on site.”

The Page 2 amendment concerned a motion passed unanimously (with Watson absent from the meeting) to recommend to the township board the special land use at 17450 Savage Rd. for the outdoor sale and display of used automobiles with conditions. This was a request by Sammy Nasser.

All the planning commissioners were present at the Dec. 11 special meeting and and they voted unanimously to approve the minutes as amended.

Minutes of the Dec. 11 meeting said one attendee spoke under the Open Floor part of the meeting but the minutes did not report the subject of the comment.

The meeting started at 6:15 p.m. and adjourned at 6:19 p.m.

A draft of the minutes of the Dec. 11 special meeting was posted on the township website, with a notice: “Due to technical difficulties this meeting was not recorded. We apologize for the inconvenience.”