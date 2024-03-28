Sumpter to seek up to 2 mills tax on August ballot for fire protection

At its regular meeting March 12, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to ask voters to approve up to 2 mills of taxes for four years on the August ballot for fire protection.

This would be levied on the Winter 2024 tax bill. That amounts to $900,000 of taxes the first year it is levied.

Trustee Peggy Morgan was absent and excused from the meeting.

The most recent tax of 1 mill for fire protection has expired.

Township attorney Rob Young said the township doesn’t have to levy the full two mills and needs just 1.5 mills.

Trustee Don LaPorte, who is on medical leave from the fire department, said the department has more than 1,000 calls a year, with 90%-plus being medical in nature. He said prices are up everywhere and the fire department put up curtains so as not to heat the fire engine bays and keep the heat in the office area. He said the department pays $400 to $600 a month for gas and that doesn’t even count electricity.

Trustee LaPorte said there are labor costs and the department is competitive with the wages. “We need people who can show up within that 5-minute time frame,” he said.

He said there is a lot of paperwork to the state of Michigan and the chief is there all day long.

“We need more than the 1 mill we have now,” he said and when Young said by law he can’t be advocating for the millage, LaPorte added, “I’m not advocating for this.”

Treasurer Bart Patterson said the ballot will ask for an increase of 2 mills, but that is because the original 1 mill has expired. He explained other aspects of the millage and ended with, “I am not advocating for it.”

In other business at the one hour and 57 minute meeting, the board:

• Held a 43-minute public hearing on the proposed 2024-25 budget, with Financial Director Scott Holtz, seated at the board , explaining how he set up the budget and what’s in it. He said his concern was the fire millage. He said he needs to plan for the worst-case scenerio if it doesn’t pass this year. He said in polls, 69% say local property taxes are too high and another high percentage say they are unfair. There is a movement to eliminate property taxes and this is very dangerous, Holtz said. He asked those wanting to know more about the property taxes to come see him and he is in his office every workday;

• Approved the promotion of Police Sergeant Joseph Balowski to the rank of lieutenant effective immediately and watched Clerk Esther Hurst swear him into his new office and Lt. Balowski’s wife pin his new badge on his uniform;

• Unanimously approved Holtz’s recommendation to write off $4,567.33 in utility billing accounts for fiscal year 2023-24. Holtz said these are from 5-15 years old and are from Augusta and Exeter townships;

• Unanimously approved Holtz’s recommendation to write off $14,242.82 in miscellaneous receivable accounts for fiscal year 2023-24. He explained this was from two accidents in 2020 when a young man hit a hydrant and died seven months later in another accident. His insurance company denied coverage;

• Unanimously approved the planning commission’s recommendation to approve Chapter 174. Open Burning, with no explanation;

• Unanimously approved the contract with Oakland County’s CLEMIS for the fire department’s records management at $5,625 per year;

• Unanimously approved Deputy Erica Campbell to attend the MMTA Basic Institute Certification Class, with a cost not to exceed $1,400;

• Unanimously approved a fuel system replacement upgrade for the DPW area fuel system at a total price of $17,999;

• Unanimously approved directing the township manager and attorney to review the current employment agreement for Finance Director Scott Holtz and provide recommendations at the March 26 meeting;

• Heard Leroy Paige invite the board to the Vietnam War Recognition Day from 5-7 p.m., March 21, at Belleville High School Auditorium, 501 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville. He said there will be a Department of Defense script and each board member present can read a part. He said this event will honor all veterans;

• Heard Mary Ban say people have asked her about the possible paving of Judd Road that has been mentioned in the past. Supervisor Tim Bowman said that would probably be from Bohn Road to Rawsonville Road, but Township Manager Tony Burdick would know. Burdick did not offer any information; and

• Heard attorney Young say when his report is approved, the board will be approving a form to be used for direct payment to vendors instead of going through writing checks. He also spent 34 minutes complaining about the Independent.