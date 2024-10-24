Sumpter board approves 3 reappointments to planning commission

At its meeting on Oct. 8, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved the supervisor’s reappointments of three members to the planning commission.

Jane Stalmack and Matt Oddy were reappointed to both the planning commission and the zoning board of appeals, with Stalmack’s term to expire Nov. 14, 2027 and Oddy’s to expire Nov. 20, 2028.

Daniel Watson was reappointed to the planning commission, with his term to expire Nov. 13, 2027.

In other business at the 58-minute meeting on Oct. 8, the board:

• Approved the quote provided by PPM Tree Service for the Graham Park project at a total cost of $22,850;

• Removed from the agenda approval of a one-year contract renewal with JaPro Janitorial at a 3% incred rate of $3,401 per month, effective Oct. 1, 2024. Township manager Tony Burdick asked for the removal in order to improve services;

• Heard a resident of Elwell Road ask if there is any more information about the illegal slaughtering in their neighborhood. Attorney Rob Young reported it’s in the court process and they had a hearing. They are looking for temporary compliance, “which we have now … they are not operating a slaughter house.” The man asks Young how he knows that? Young said police have given him no new citations. The man said harassments are being stepped up now against the neighbors, and threats. “It’s in the court now,” Trustee Oddy said. The man asked to have someone responsible for letting the people know when it’s going to court and Young said he was the one asked to do that and he said no. Young said he doesn’t set the docket or the adjournment. “We don’t provide updates on ordinance violations,” Oddy said. “That’s not what we do in board meetings.” Young said if there is a problem to call the police and they will come out and investigate. “You can smell it, plain as day, all day long,” the neighbor said, referring to the slaughtering and the burning of the entrails;

• Heard Mary Ban say that Trustee Tim Rush brought her some good news and she thanked him. Trustee Rush said he had to shake a lot of trees and had to go to the state, because of outrage with the service of Comcast. He said he was told in two to three business days an engineer would call and five minutes later an engineer called. Rush said Comcast will buy the township a new encoder and install it free. That is expected to solve the problem of the township channel. Ban also asked about the progress on the handicapped access doors at the community center and was told the parts will be coming in the next two weeks. She also said the paved parking lots are beautiful and good for people in wheelchairs and walkers;

• Heard township manager Burdick say they are getting another bid for HVAC units for the community center, the Willis Road sewer work is being reviewed, and the Willow Road water main is being studied by Hennessey Engineers who have a draft-level report. Also, 89% of the $984,000 in township ARPA funds have been used, leaving $105,000 to apply;

• Heard Young report about two lots, owned by Sumpter Township, that people have offered to buy and there are questions, so he will get the surveyor in. This was added as an agenda item and passed unanimously to get a surveyor in;

• Heard Young report on the ongoing Republic Waste lawsuit brought by surrounding communities; and

• Heard Clerk Esther Hurst read a report from Maryann Watson on the volunteer awards at the senior center. Trustee Oddy suggested a plaque with the volunteer names on it and Trustee Peg Morgan said the volunteers should come before the board to be honored.