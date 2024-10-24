Eagles to appreciate veterans with free supper on Sat., Nov. 9

The Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, will present a Veterans’ Appreciation Supper on Saturday, Nov. 9. The meal is free to all veterans and $10 per guest.

The supper is 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a program and entertainment by DJ Anthony Richendollar to follow.

Menu is: Soup bar, salads, sandwich, and dessert.

Those participating must pick up their free veteran and guest tickets at the Eagles Lodge by Nov. 1 for the supper, so they will have a head count.

Questions? Call Ginger Bruder at (734) 461-2498.