Monster Mutt Walk: Winners by Category

There were 34 participants in the Monster Mutt Walk this year.

Cutest

1st, Maybel, French Bulldog, Sophia Sloan, Belleville

2nd, Alex, Shitzu mix, Ken Voigt, Belleville

3rd , Koko Bean, PomChi, Tracy Jackson

Scariest

1st, Wolfy Baldridge, Pomeranian, Rebecca Baldridge, Sumpter Twp.

2nd, Millie, Mix, Victoria Baker, Romulus

3nd, Chewie & Sissie, Newfoundlands, Connie Sroda, Van Buren Twp.

Best Mutt

1st, Baxter, Lab/Pitbull, Caitlin Henry, Van Buren Twp.

2nd, Lily & Maya, Labs, Martha Dengenhardt, Belleville

3rd, Winston, Raggle, Heather Asfour, Willis

Family

1st, Penny & Pebbles, Golden Retrievers, Michelle Davenport

2nd, Kenobi, Rot., Heeler, Lab, Jessica Richison, Van Buren Twp.

3rd, Sofia, Doberman Pinscher, Leslie Watt, Van Buren Twp.