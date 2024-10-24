Monster Mutt Walk: Winners by Category

There were 34 participants in the Monster Mutt Walk this year.
Cutest
1st, Maybel, French Bulldog, Sophia Sloan, Belleville
2nd, Alex, Shitzu mix, Ken Voigt, Belleville
3rd , Koko Bean, PomChi, Tracy Jackson
Scariest
1st, Wolfy Baldridge, Pomeranian, Rebecca Baldridge, Sumpter Twp.
2nd, Millie, Mix, Victoria Baker, Romulus
3nd, Chewie & Sissie, Newfoundlands, Connie Sroda, Van Buren Twp.
Best Mutt
1st, Baxter, Lab/Pitbull, Caitlin Henry, Van Buren Twp.
2nd, Lily & Maya, Labs, Martha Dengenhardt, Belleville
3rd, Winston, Raggle, Heather Asfour, Willis
Family
1st, Penny & Pebbles, Golden Retrievers, Michelle Davenport
2nd, Kenobi, Rot., Heeler, Lab, Jessica Richison, Van Buren Twp.
3rd, Sofia, Doberman Pinscher, Leslie Watt, Van Buren Twp.
There were 34 participants in the Monster Mutt Walk this year.