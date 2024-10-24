0

Monster Mutt Walk: Winners by Category

There were 34 participants in the Monster Mutt Walk this year.
Cutest
1st, Maybel, French Bulldog, Sophia Sloan, Belleville
2nd, Alex, Shitzu mix, Ken Voigt, Belleville
3rd , Koko Bean, PomChi, Tracy Jackson
Scariest
1st, Wolfy Baldridge, Pomeranian, Rebecca Baldridge, Sumpter Twp.
2nd, Millie, Mix, Victoria Baker, Romulus
3nd, Chewie & Sissie, Newfoundlands, Connie Sroda, Van Buren Twp.
Best Mutt
1st, Baxter, Lab/Pitbull, Caitlin Henry, Van Buren Twp.
2nd, Lily & Maya, Labs, Martha Dengenhardt, Belleville
3rd, Winston, Raggle, Heather Asfour, Willis
Family
1st, Penny & Pebbles, Golden Retrievers, Michelle Davenport
2nd, Kenobi, Rot., Heeler, Lab, Jessica Richison, Van Buren Twp.
3rd, Sofia, Doberman Pinscher, Leslie Watt, Van Buren Twp.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

