State Rep. Miller says she has $7 million for bridge

State Representative Reggie Miller told a gathering of more than 60 people on Jan. 30 that she had a commitment of $7 million to build the Denton Road Bridge.

She and State Senator Darrin Camilleri hosted an hour-long session on state affairs at the Belleville Area District Library. Many present said they came to address the bridge that was suddenly closed and was to be closed until after construction in 2025 or 2026.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara told the crowd that he was upset when the Independent said he claimed he could always get money for projects he wanted. He said he couldn’t get $6-7 million for the estimated cost of the bridge.

He said the community would be lucky if the bridge only took three years to reconstruct.

Supervisor McNamara said he called Rep. Miller, who until the November election had served on his township board. He said the only way to get that money would be with a supplemental bill.

He said Miller started calling people to get money for the bridge, saying it was a priority because of safety for the people on the other side. She called everyone she could think of, he said.

The next day he got a call from Miller who told him Joe Tate, Speaker of the House, said Miller was driving him crazy. McNamara said Speaker Tate told her, “We’re going to get you the $7 million.”

McNamara said if politicians lie and the people find out, “your career is over.”

He said Tate told Miller, “I give you my word there will be $7 million in this budget.”

“I couldn’t have done this without Darrin Camilleri,” Miller said.

“Reggie just got $7 million in commitments for this bridge,” Sen. Camillieri said. He said the new Democratic majority is working and, “When we ask for something, we get it.” He said they have yet to put the budget together, but they have the commitment.

“When you’ve got money, things happen,” Miller said, referring to the bridge getting rebuilt faster than previously planned.

Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson said they still have to deal with state regulators, who delay projects.

McNamara agreed, saying they had been given an estimate of two years for engineering design and they need to get it down to six months.

Camilleri said EGLE (the state department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) delayed another project he had been working on with what he called a “fiasco.”

“I’m working as hard as I can,” Miller said. “Public safety is the real issue. That bothers me. That’s the top issue.”

McNamara asked her if she was going to get Van Buren Township money for the Iron Belle Trail as well and Miller replied, “I got that, too.” She said she had the $1.8 million for the trail promised for a place in the budget.

When asked by Camilleri if he got 151 petitions on the Denton Road Bridge, McNamara replied he got more than he ever got in his life.

Camilleri said the petitions scared Miller more than anything and Miller replied, “I’m not scared.”

Miller said she has been in office for three weeks and represents four counties in District 31.

“I’ll work as hard as I can for you,” she said.

Camilleri also discussed six senate bills that have been sponsored by Democrats. He is one of the co-sponsors of the repeal of the “Right to Work” law.

McNamara announced Van Buren Township would be holding a town hall on the Denton Road Bridge at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, and House Speaker Tate will be there.