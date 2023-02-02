Editorial: It’s time for annual salary reports for local taxpayers

About the first of each year for the past two decades we have been reporting on how much taxpayers are spending to pay employees in their local governments.

Each year we issue a Freedom of Information Act request to the school district, charter school, district library, city, and two townships.

Diane Madigan and her husband Dr. Carl Johnson, who used to live on Bak Road in Van Buren Township and were active in township affairs, work on getting the numbers ready for printing. They now live in Tennessee, but with the internet that’s just next door.

We appreciate their help a lot.

Diane likes to show taxpayers how much the salaries have increased each year, so she computes that and puts it at the bottom of the lists. It’s always interesting to see.

This is a service to our readers who care about their local government and what’s going on.

We’ve received all of the salaries requested, except those from the two townships which are scheduled to arrive next week. The others will wait until we have space to publish them.

Some of our readers say they keep the papers each year to show to residents of other communities so salaries can be compared. Others save the papers for their own purposes. One former official we knew died with stacks of Independents in his bedroom next to his dresser. Good man.