VBT police arrest man they believe shot another man in vehicle Jan. 30

On Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:45 a.m. the Van Buren Police Department responded to the area of Rawsonville and Grove roads following a report of a subject firing shots into a vehicle.

Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said responding officers discovered a victim shot multiple times seated inside his vehicle. Officers were able to provide first aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male from Monroe County, was taken into custody a short-time later at his residence by Van Buren officers assisted by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 31-year-old male from Van Buren Township, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Monte said the victim, who was specifically targeted, was familiar with this suspect.

The suspect was lodged at the Van Buren Township Police lockup pending further investigation and the authorization of charges from the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

Deputy Chief Monte said there is no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Van Buren Police Department at (734) 699-8930.