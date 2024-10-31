Small plane crashes into trees in Augusta Woods

A small plane crashed into trees near a Augusta Woods home in Augusta Township on Oct. 21, according to Michigan State Police.

The single-engine plane crashed at 3:44 p.m. into trees in the area of Bemis and Rawsonville roads, according to police.

The pilot, a 75-year-old Ypsilanti man, was trying to land his plane at a nearby privately owned airport, but overshot the runway and crashed into a field near multiple houses, according to police.

The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Police did not report any other injuries in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the crash, according to police.