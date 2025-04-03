Gov. appoints Danci to Michigan Community Service Commission

On March 20, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to state boards and commission, including the appointment of Jazmine Danci to the Michigan Community Service Commission.

Danci, of Romulus, is the economic development administrator for the Downriver Community Conference. Danci holds a Bachelor of Arts in environmental policy and analysis from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Science in natural resources and environment from the University of Michigan.

She was appointed to represent experts in the delivery of human, educational, environmental, or public safety services to communities and persons for a term commencing March 20, 2025, and expiring Oct. 1, 2027. Danci succeeds Eric Schneidewind, whose term has expired.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Jazmine Danci is the wife of former Sumpter Township Public Works Director John Danci. John Danci now is DPS Director for Dearborn Heights.