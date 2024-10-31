City Council holds special meeting to OK paving

At 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, the Belleville City Council held a brief special meeting to consider four bids on asphalt paving for the alley between W. Wabash and Henry streets so the work can be done before the asphalt plants close for the season.

Bids were from:

• CB Asphalt Paving, New Boston, $32,000;

• S&J Sealer Co., Canton, $31,610;

• Titan Pavement, Waterford, $23,600; and

• TBD Construction Services, Wayland, $18,435.20.

City manager Jason Smith said the low bidder, TBD, said it could start work Friday. He said he would have preferred a more-local contractor.

Smith said the next-highest bidder couldn’t start for two weeks.

“I want this done before the asphalt plant closes,” said Mayor Ken Voigt.

Councilman Randy Priest said the low bidder is so much lower than the others that he questioned whether it is the best choice.

“My mother always said, ‘If something looks too good to be true…’” he said.

Mayor Voigt said he thinks TBD should be given a chance to do the work and if it isn’t done right he doesn’t get paid.

The council voted unanimously to contract TBD for the work and adjourned the meeting at 6:04 p.m.