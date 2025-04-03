Van Buren Township gives Denton Road Bridge update

By Ron Akers

Municipal Services Director

Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township is excited to show the community renderings of the new bridge.

The original Denton Road Bridge, constructed in 1927, served the community for nearly a century before its closure due to structural concerns.

The new Denton Road Bridge will feature an elevated roadway and bridge structure. Combined with a single support column, this design will provide boat clearance equal to that of the current Belleville Road Bridge. The Denton causeway and the banks of the bridge will be clad in natural stone, harmonizing with the surrounding environment, which is consistent with public survey results the Township received in November 2023 on the bridge’s exterior.

The bridge will be constructed of reinforced concrete, ensuring durability and longevity. Both the north and south sides will prominently display the logo of Van Buren Township.

The two-lane bridge will also include a pedestrian walkway and lamp-style lighting, enhancing safety and aesthetics. Six bricked columns, each topped with the classic Belleville Bridge concrete ball, will be added to match the Denton Bridge’s sister bridge. Black ornamental gating will be installed along the bridge and causeway, providing security and visual appeal.

Additionally, the bridge will feature a programmable lighting system that can be adjusted for different events and occasions, adding a dynamic element to the structure. Through the dedicated efforts of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, in collaboration with county officials, the construction timeline has been reduced from the originally quoted six years to less than four, ensuring the community benefits from the new bridge much sooner than anticipated.

The construction of the Denton Road Bridge has been under way for the past few months so we wanted to take this opportunity to answer some frequently asked questions regarding the bridge and bridge construction.

Frequently Asked Questions:

• When will the passageway be open for boat traffic? How many days will it be closed?

Once the contractor places the cofferdam sheeting and the drilled shafts for the center pier installed, they do not intend to block boat traffic until later in the summer. During the summer they will need a day to place beams, another day to pour the deck, and two days to pour the barrier walls. There will be a time where one side is closed at a time to place concrete rip rap along the bottom. The contractor has indicated that they will try to complete the work during the week to avoid weekend water users.

The dates for the closures are fluid as the contractor moves through the construction process and the township will make sure that we share information about the specific dates of closures as it becomes available. The following schedule is tentative and may be subject to change:

End of March/early April: Center pier completed, boat path opened up;

Mid/Late August: One-day closure for beam setting;

September: One-day closure for deck pouring; Two-day closure for pouring barrier walls;

Late September: One side at a time closure for rip rap installation.

We do not know at this time if the September closures will be three consecutive days or if they will be separate days. We will share information on social media as it becomes available. The bidding documents for the project requires that the township and county be given a seven-day notice for any closures on the project.

• Will the passageway be blocked on any weekends?

The contractor has indicated that they will try to complete the work during the week and avoid weekend users. If there are any weekend closures the township will provide information on social media as it becomes available.

• How tall will the clearance be under the completed bridge exactly?

The township’s engineer has put together a drawing depicting the clearance height of the new Denton Road Bridge during normal water levels at approximately 9’ 4 5/8” on the west side and a clearance of 9’ 4½” on the east side. For comparison purposes the former Denton Road Bridge had a clearance of 7’ 4¼”, and the Belleville Road Bridge has a clearance of 9’ 4”.

• How wide will the bridge opening be during construction?

The bridge openings will be wide enough for boats during construction. The lanes are proposed to be approximately 30’ 6” in width on each side of the center pier during construction.

• When will the bridge be complete and open to vehicle traffic?

The current construction schedule has the bridge being opened to traffic by the end of December 2025 with a final completion of the project occurring in spring of 2026. As always with construction projects unanticipated delays, weather, or field conditions can lead to schedules getting pushed back or adjusted. We will do our best to keep residents informed of any significant schedule changes in the project.

• How will the construction impact events on or around Belleville Lake over the summer?

The township has worked with the City of Belleville and other groups around the lake to identify the dates of various events on the lake during the summer so the contractors are aware of them and can limit any disruptions of these events.

• Are there any artist drawings that the township can share of the new bridge?

Yes, there are some renderings that will be posted on the township website and will be shared with the Belleville Independent. This should be placed on the website the week of March 31.

• Can the township share the engineering drawings for the new bridge?

Yes, we will place the engineering drawings on the Township website during the week of March 31.

Please, feel free to contact the township via phone at (734) 699-8913 or via email at [email protected] if there are any further questions or concerns. Thank you and we look forward to continued progress on the project.