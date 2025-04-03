Editorial: Why do we need people to pick up trash others dump?

The Michigan Highway Department announces that the Adopt-a-Highway volunteers will be out for their first pickup of the year, starting this Saturday, April 5.

For 35 years families and clubs and businesses have been donating their time and wearing their shiny green vests to walk along the state roadsides and pick up trash. We need to watch out for them while driving.

We can’t thank these volunteers enough. What would our state look like if no one picked up the trash?

But, the real question is why should people have to volunteer to pick up after those who choose to dump stuff out of their vehicle windows as they drive along? Why do people throw their trash out their windows and then drive on as if they did something clever by getting rid of their trash and having a tidier vehicle inside?

Although it’s not their trash, people who live along roadways walk along their property and pick up the trash. In front of houses not far from party stores are empty miniature bottles that once held alcohol that have been flung out. The drivers obviously are drinking and driving or their passengers are.

There are all kinds of trash, some quite disgusting, but not many pop bottles or beer cans for obvious reasons. We wish the Adopt-a-Highway volunteers didn’t have to clean up after thoughtless people who trash our community. But, we thank them.