Sexton, 53, of Belleville charged with Oakland County bank robbery

Shannon Donald Sexton, 53, of Belleville, who is on parole from a 2014 federal bank robbery conviction, is being held on a $1 million bond after he was charged Oct. 23 with robbing an Independence Township credit union.

He was charged with one count of bank robbery in connection with the Oct. 19 robbery of the Vibe Credit Union branch office in the 6580 block of Dixie Highway.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s department said Sexton was arrested less than 24 hours after the robbery occurred.

Sexton has a lengthy criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for breaking and entering in Michigan and Ohio, according to reports. His parole on the federal bank robbery conviction was to end in 2025.

Police say Sexton also had convictions in state court from bank robberies in Roseville and St. Clair Shores, where he was sentenced to 30-40 years in prison on those convictions before getting discharged on April 16, 2023.

Sexton was reported to have entered the branch, handed the teller a note that announced the robbery, and instructed the teller to empty the cash drawer.

Witnesses said Sexton was wearing a neon yellow/green hoodie, blue face mask, and dark sunglasses before quickly leaving the credit union and running north towards the Speedway gas station with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives said they were able to identify Sexton’s vehicle, which was connected to a rental agency, and detectives tracked it to a location in Pontiac where he was arrested Oct. 20 afternoon during a traffic stop.