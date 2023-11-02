Belleville Fire Dept. does reverse trick or treat

Belleville Fire surprised the residents of Belleville Co-op on Sumpter Road on Saturday, Oct. 28, during their Halloween party for what they dubbed as “reverse trick or treat.” Chief II Chris Zweng explained that instead of the residents handing out candy, the Fire Department walked around to each table during dinner handing out sweet treats.

Lt. Richard Landskroener, Captain Aaron Wyputa, fire fighter Garrett Kissel, probationary fire fighter Landskroener, Jackie Zweng, and Logan Kuclo also stayed for a bonfire with S’mores and more.

On Sunday, Belleville Fire Dept. also participated in the annual trunk or treat at the Belleville Yacht Club. Chief Brian Loranger and Captain Zehel took one of the fire engines for kids to look through while also getting a piece of candy from a firefighter.