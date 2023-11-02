Holiday Book Fest set for Saturday, Sunday at Belleville Area Library

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will present its Holiday Book Fest sale of used books and other media this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5 at the library at 167 Fourth St.

On Saturday, a members-only sale will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and memberships are available at the door. The public sale runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Available are discounted used hardcovers, paperbacks, children’s books, audio books, Blu-rays, CDs and DVDs. Sunday only, there will be a bag sale. Fill a bag for $4 each.

A new area will be set up for Home Schooling with teaching manuals, workbooks and supplies.

For more information and membership applications, see www.belleville.lib.mi.us.