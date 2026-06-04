Sen. Darrin Camilleri applauds permanent end to Manhattan waste

In the aftermath of the Third Judicial Circuit Court’s May 27 ruling in favor of Western Wayne County communities and blocking the disposal of potentially dangerous atomic waste from the Manhattan Project, State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, offered the following statement:

“For nearly two years, leaders across our Western Wayne communities have fought to oppose toxic materials from being dumped into our backyards. Today, as a result of their tenacity and tireless efforts, a ruling has been made to permanently halt this waste from reaching Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township. This decision is a tremendous victory for our region and residents, and an important step in curbing the shipment of further hazardous materials into Michigan.

“While we celebrate this ruling, we must also continue our fight to pass sweeping hazardous waste reform in our state’s capital. Senate Bills 246 and 247 would raise tipping fees, create oversight on our landfills, and ensure that no community is put in harm’s way due to the disposal of toxic materials. It’s imperative that leadership in our House of Representatives take action on this legislation immediately and do what’s right to keep Michigan clean and safe.

“I’m incredibly grateful to every elected official, community leader, and neighbor who used their voice to help make this ruling possible. There is much more work to be done, and I look forward to furthering our collaborative efforts to ensure that stronger regulations are put in place.”