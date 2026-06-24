Cozadd Rotary Foundation gives $15,000 grant to FMAR

On June 9, the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation presented a $15,000 grant to Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue at the FMAR facility, 51299 Arkona Rd., Sumpter Township. The grant will help FMAR prepare kittens and cats for adoption into loving homes during the kitten season of April through July, including spaying or neutering and microchipping, thereby reducing the feral cat population in the community. To date, the grant has helped provide care for 86 cats and kittens.

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.