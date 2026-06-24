Editorial: The times they are a’changing

As June heads into July, readers will notice that things are changing. The way the papers are being delivered to stores and other locations is undergoing a facelift. We can’t tell you when you’ll get them, but it will be by a laid-out plan that is more efficient than it’s been.

A new editor will take over on July 1 and the old editor will retire and head home to rest on her couch, before she starts writing family reports for her sons.

You’ll see different reporters at the different municipal meetings. Not to worry. They are educated and highly skilled. You can continue to expect truthful reports.

The office will remain in the same place with pretty much the same people inside to help you. Everything is expected to roll on as usual, with different people at the wheel.

The Independent has changed into a non-profit entity. As you know we were a for-profit paper for more than 30 years, but we didn’t really make a profit.

The big thing is that we are asking you, the public, to help finance us and you are responding. We are planning a big party on July 16 at the BYC to get this going. You’re invited. We have tickets in our office. Come along. Save your community newspaper.