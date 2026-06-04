Circuit Court grants permanent injunction in Wayne Disposal case

On May 27, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox granted a permanent injunction prohibiting defendant Wayne Disposal, Inc. (WDI) from accepting any TENORM (radioactive waste) from the Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS) in Lewiston, NY, and formerly utilized sites remedial action program material (FUSRAP) from any other site.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 16, 2024, jointly by the City of Belleville, Canton Township, the City of Romulus, Van Buren Charter Township, and the Van Buren Township Fire Chief. On Oct. 3, Wayne County subsequently joined as an intervening plaintiff.

The court’s written opinion addressed concerns regarding public health, environmental impact, transportation, and the facility’s proximity to residential neighborhoods, schools, waterways, and public infrastructure.

“Judge Cox’s ruling made it clear that the communities and citizens that fought against the disposal of any sort of atomic waste in a highly populated area contiguous to the Huron River watershed which feeds into the Great Lakes were right to be opposed to this foolish idea,” said Belleville mayor Ken Voigt.

“By fighting this issue, our communities made it clear that we would not quietly accept the importation of atomic waste in our backyard which by its proximity to 21% of the world’s fresh water is in truth, everyone’s backyard. We appreciate the efforts of everyone who stood together on this issue,” Mayor Voigt said.

“We are absolutely overjoyed by this ruling!” said Canton Supervisor Ann Marie Graham-Hudak. “This victory belongs to the residents, Wayne County communities, and leaders who spoke up as one voice. It shows the incredible power we have when we stand up for our environment and our health. Safe fresh water is our legacy, and we will stay strong together to protect it.

“The coalition expresses immense gratitude following Judge Cox’s favorable ruling,” Supervisor Graham-Hudak continued. “This outcome stands as a testament to the robust collaboration between Wayne County residents, local municipalities, and elected leadership. Moving forward, the group remains dedicated to protecting Michigan’s freshwater infrastructure and ensuring long-term environmental safety.” she said.

“This is an important moment for each of our communities and residents who worked tirelessly to make their voices heard,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “I want to thank the hundreds of residents, community organizations, and neighboring communities who stood together throughout this process. Your advocacy, persistence, and commitment truly made a difference.”

Supervisor McNamara also expressed appreciation for the efforts of community advocates, including Jeanine Rippey, Chris Donley, and members of Michigan Against Atomic Waste, as well as the many residents and organizations who supported the legal effort over the past several months.

“This victory reflects what can happen when communities come together and remain engaged,” McNamara added. “We are grateful to everyone who participated, attended meetings, shared concerns, and helped support this effort from beginning to end.”

A copy of the Court’s Final Opinion and Order is available through Wayne County Circuit Court records.

This press release was released jointly by the City of Belleville, Canton Township, City of Romulus, and Van Buren Charter Township.

Editor’s Note: Republic Services, owner of Wayne Disposal, has announced it will appeal Judge Cox’s order.