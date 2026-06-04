Former Belleville Councilman Dan Besson is Fire Chief of the Year

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs has named Daniel Besson as Fire Chief of the Year. Besson has been Leland Township Fire Chief since 2017 when he moved north from his Belleville home, where he had served on the Belleville City Council.

Over more than 30 years of public service, Chief Besson has served as a firefighter, fire lieutenant, fire inspector, battalion chief, dispatcher, and police officer for the Van Buren Department of Public Safety and the City of Flat Rock before being named part-time Van Buren Fire Chief in 2012 and served for 4½ years in that position before leaving for Leland Township.

In addition to his full-time role as Leland Township Fire Chief, Chief Besson is also an EMS Instructor-Coordinator and Fire Instructor III. He had worked as a dispatcher for Central Dispatch Network based in Belleville. He was elected to the city council in 2011 and served one, four-year term.