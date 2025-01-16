Sen. Camilleri supports getting $75.5M federal funds for Trenton

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) on Jan. 10 celebrated the announcement of $73.5 million in federal funding from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve the railroad crossing at M-85 (Fort Street) near Van Horn Road in Trenton.

This long-awaited investment will fund the construction of a bridge separating the CN Railroad from vehicle and pedestrian traffic, addressing longstanding concerns about safety, mobility, and economic efficiency in the Downriver region.

“This project is a game-changer for Downriver,” said Sen. Camilleri in a news release. “For years, our communities have endured the challenges of blocked crossings, from delayed emergency responses to gridlocked commutes. With this federal funding, we’re taking a critical step toward modernizing our infrastructure, saving lives, and boosting economic growth in the region.

“I appreciate MDOT’s partnership in pursuing this effort and Rep. Debbie Dingell’s leadership in helping shepherd this through the federal government.”

The project, administered by the Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT), will eliminate the current at-grade crossing at M-85, one of Downriver’s busiest traffic corridors, where frequent train crossings cause significant delays and safety risks.

Sen. Camilleri said this site is particularly critical, as it is located near a Level 1 trauma center and sees heavy commercial truck traffic serving major local employers, including the Stellantis Trenton Engine Plant, and Ford Woodhaven Stamping and Flat Rock Assembly plants.

“In addition to the Allen Road grade separation project, the Fort Street project represents significant progress toward alleviating Downriver’s decades-long traffic and public safety issues. This is about more than just a bridge. It’s about building a stronger, more connected Downriver community,” Sen. Camilleri added.

“As we move forward, I’m committed to ensuring this project is completed efficiently and effectively, delivering the maximum benefits to our residents and businesses.”

In 2023, Sen. Camilleri secured a $20 million appropriation in state funds to improve the crossing at Fort Street (M-85) and Van Horn Road.

Sen. Camilleri represents Senate District 4, including the communities of Belleville, Romulus, Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, Brownstown Township, Huron Township, Riverview, Rockwood, Southgate, Trenton, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Wayne, Woodhaven, Wyandotte, and part of Taylor.