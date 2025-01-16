Brianne Boyd is new director of Belleville Community Chorus

Brianne Boyd is the new director of the Belleville Community Chorus.

Boyd grew up singing, acting, and playing piano and accordion. She studied music at Henry Ford College with G. Kevin Dewey, and has performed in several of his choirs.

She received an associate’s degree at Henry Ford College and a bachelor’s and master’s in music from Eastern Michigan University.

In her diverse career, Boyd has taught elementary music, middle school/high school choir, college music appreciation classes, and private lessons. Other highlights include building and directing a children’s church choir, teaching at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, and performing overseas with Dearborn choirs Vanguard Voices and Renaissance Voices.

Now retired from the classroom, Boyd works in sales and has stayed involved in music as the assistant director of Vanguard Voices. She and her husband Jon enjoy watching their three musicians perform in choir, band, and musical theater.

Having lived in the Ypsilanti/Belleville area for 25 years, Boyd said conducting the Belleville Community Chorus is a dream come true. She said she is looking forward to growing the program and creating wonderful new traditions.