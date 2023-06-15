School board approves $213,891.08 for security cameras, infrastructure

At the May 30 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, the board approved technology infrastructure and security cameras for Edgemont Elementary and Rawsonville Elementary Schools in the amount of $371,950.

This included the contract amount of $213,891.08 for infrastructure and IT Closet work with Capricorn Diversified Sytems, a contract for $124,244.72 for security camera systems with Security 101, and a 10% project contingency of $33,814.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignations of teachers Rebekah Contreras from Savage Elementary after four years of service as of June 21; Ariel Pesina from Belleville High School after six years of service as of May 19; and Donna Wizinsky from BHS after two years of service as of June 21;

• Approved the hiring of Tracy Stanley as lead teacher at ECC as of May 15, Chloe Holt as a math teacher at BHS as of May 19, and Spencer McCourt as a student support specialist as of Aug. 28;

• Approved the resignation of Dewey Faulkner from Buildings & Grounds after 23 years of service as of May 11; and the hiring of Deon Mayes as a custodian as of May 15;

• Approved BHS Marching Band Camp for Aug. 14-18 at Tamarack Camp in Ortonville where they will learn how to march and play the music. Cost to student is $300-$330 each, paid by students;

• Approved the overnight trip June 2-3 for seven members of the BHS track team for the MHSAA Track and Field State Championships at Rockford High School. They were to travel by school bus and stay overnight at the Holiday Inn at the Grand Rapids Airport;

• Approved pre-purchase of the mechanical HVAC equipment for McBride Middle School, Tyler Elementary School and Savage Elementary School from ThermalNetics in the amount of $1,007,260 for work in the summer of 2024. The lead times for mechanical equipment was ranging from 40 to 70 weeks. It will be paid from the 2019 VBPS Bond Program funds, with the series to be sold early next year;

• Heard a presentation from Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran Cresa on Series 3 of the 2019 Bond Program, updating the board on schematic designs for $12 million worth of work on McBride, Tyler, and Savage. The bonds will be sold early next year and then they can move right into construction, he said;

• Heard a presentation from Kakoczki on the Sinking Fund Program. The 1.75 mills was approved in November and over the next six years it will bring in $22 million;

• Approved BHS Course Proposals for 2023-24 school year as presented by Curriculum Director Jeff Moore, including a Teacher Cadet program at ECC, Art and Everything, Psychology and the Good Life, Graphic Literature (English), and AP Computer Science Principles. When asked if they could get them set up in time for this fall, he said they have already done that before their approval;

• Approved establishing the required Sex Education Committee, with parent Ebony Williams and health teacher Mark Fransen as co-chairs. Other members will be selected as mandated in the policy;

• Approved purchase of six buses as part of the bus-replacement program that replaces the fleet every eight years. There are 51 buses in the fleet now. Cost of the six is $906,476 and includes one special needs bus, two 53-passenger conventional buses, and three 77-passenger conventional buses;

• Approved the Wayne RESA 2023-24 General Fund Budget as presented;

• Approved designating board president Amy Pearce as the representative of the board in the June 5 Wayne RESA election, with treasurer Simone Pinter as alternate. Pearce will cast the board’s ballot on behalf of the two incumbent candidates presented: Danielle Funderburg and Mary Blackmon;

• Approved the 44 Non-Affiliated Contract Salaries as presented, to start July 1. Those over $100,000 are: Julien Frazier, director of student services, $130,000; Priya Nayah, director of finance, $130,000; John Leroy, director of human resources, $122,000; Jeff Moore, director of instruction, $122,000; and James Williams, director of plant operations, $120,000; and

• Went into closed-door session to discuss the reinstatement of student 21-22-059 for the 2022-23 school year. The student was expelled during the 2021-22 school year. She is a senior. After they came into open session again, the board voted to reinstate the student unconditionally