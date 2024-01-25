Rosie the Riveters, WWII Vets gather at Belleville’s Rusted Crow

By Jeannette Gutierrez

President (volunteer) of Michigan Willow Run Chapter, American Rosie the Riveter Association

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, a group from the American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA) Michigan Willow Run Chapter, including real World War II “Rosies,” gathered at the Rusted Crow on the Lake in Belleville to celebrate two very important birthdays.

The group celebrated WWII veteran George Leland’s 99th birthday. George flew 28 combat missions over Europe during the war as a nose gunner on a B-24 bomber. George flew with the 460th bomb group out of Spinnazola, Italy.

Also celebrated was the 98th birthday of Rosie the Riveter Emma Timmermann, who worked at Stinson Aircraft in Wayne, MI, during the war. As a bonus, Emma and her husband Henry will mark their 78th wedding anniversary in early February.

Rosie the Riveter is the affectionate nickname for women who entered the workforce during WWII to fill critical wartime jobs. These patriotic and hardworking women built the planes, tanks, ships and guns that were needed to win the war.

They also took on essential jobs that men left behind as they went to war, doing jobs that were at the time considered men’s work. These women not only helped win a war, they opened doors for women of future generations. The surviving WWII Rosies and Veterans are all close to or more than 100 years old.

Vivian Larsh, vice president of ARRA’s Michigan Willow Run Chapter, said, “The men and women of WWII endured hardship and sacrifice. They’re heroes! It’s important to honor and celebrate them while they’re still with us, and preserve their legacy for future generations.”

In addition to being an ARRA volunteer, Vivian owns Kwick Automotive in Belleville. She credits her Rosie the Riveter mom, Stella, with inspiring her and her sisters to pursue nontraditional careers for women.

The Rusted Crow on the Lake restaurant’s industrial and historical theme provided the perfect backdrop, and owner Fred Giordano of The Rusted Crow on the Lake was delighted to host the Rosie group.

“Our restaurant’s decor and menu celebrates Belleville’s history, including the proud tradition of building bombers at Willow Run during WWII,” Giordano said. “It was an honor to serve these very special folks who helped their country in a time of great need. We had the ladies here who built the aircraft, and a gentleman who flew in one. They really are the Greatest Generation!”

The group gathers frequently, and the Rosies and veterans of WWII enjoy being together. The American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA) Michigan Willow Run Chapter, in addition to providing opportunities for fellowship for the WWII Rosies and vets, also organizes special events where the public can meet and honor these amazing Americans. The group also provides educational and entertaining Rosie presentations to clubs, civic groups, and libraries.

Do you have a Rosie the Riveter in the family? The American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA) considers any woman who worked or volunteered on the home front during WWII to be a “Rosie.”

A national nonprofit organization, founded in Alabama in 1998 by the WWII Rosies themselves, ARRA has chapters in many states. Call ARRA Chapter Vice President Vivian Larsh at (734) 722-0994 or email [email protected] to learn more. Visit the local ARRA group’s website at michiganrosies.org, and the National ARRA website at www.rosietheriveter.net .