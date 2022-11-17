Pvt. Blake Christopher Zweng graduates from basic training

On Nov. 9, Pvt. Blake Christopher Zweng graduated from basic training at the U.S. Army base Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Pvt. Zweng was part of the 165th Infantry Brigade (Fighting Falcons), B Company (Vikings), 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment consisting of 832 graduating soldiers.

Pvt. Zweng will be stationed at Fort Lee with Alpha Company 16th Battalion, 59th Brigade in Virginia where he will complete his Advanced Individual Training as an All-Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91 Bravo).