Rep. Miller secures over $15M for District 31 infrastructure projects

31st District State Representative Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, issued a news release on June 29 announcing she had secured state funding for three major infrastructure projects in her district with the passage of the FY 2023-24 state budget.

Wayne County will receive $10 million for the replacement of the Denton Road Bridge Causeway in Van Buren Township. The county will receive an additional $1.8 million for the expansion of the Iron Belle Trail that runs through Van Buren Township and the city of Belleville.

The City of Milan, also in District 31, will receive $3.6 million for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Rep. Miller issued the following statement celebrating the infrastructure funding coming to her district:

“Securing this funding will have a huge, multi-generational impact on the residents of my district and I’m proud that we delivered real results to these communities. I appreciate the support and

coordination from Senators Darrin Camilleri and Jeff Irwin, the House and Senate Appropriations chairs, Director of Government Relations for Wayne County Chris Matus, Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, and Milan Mayor Ed Kolar.”

The news release said, after learning about the funding, Van Buren Township Supervisor McNamara said, “I’m so thankful for Rep. Miller securing the funding we needed to expedite the Denton Road Bridge and the Iron Belle Trail. She is the best State Rep. in Michigan.”

Milan Mayor Kolar also expressed gratitude by stating, “The City of Milan is extremely happy with the partnership we have formed with State Representative Reggie Miller of the 31st House District. We are thankful for the assistance we have received for necessary wastewater facility improvements. Our concerns were heard, and our long-term vision was understood. We cannot thank Rep. Miller enough for her hard work and overall compassion for our small town. We look forward to many more collaborations with Rep. Miller.”