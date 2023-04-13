Court Watching

John Brain Green-Johnson

John Brain Green-Johnson, 32, of Detroit was present for his April 5 probable cause conference by zoom from the Wayne County Jail where he is being held for murder and felony firearms charges in Van Buren Township on May 9, 2021. Bond has been denied. The probable cause conference was reset for April 26. His attorney passed away and a new Neighborhood Defender Service attorney will be appointed.

Cody Douglas Harland

Cody Douglas Harland, 30 of Dearborn is charged with larceny in a building, possession of a financial transaction device, and stealing of a financial transaction device on March 24 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was April 5 via zoom from the Wayne County Jail where he was in custody. A probable cause conference was set for April 12. Personal bond is $20,000. Six other like charges have been approved by the prosecutor for March 19 and also will be handled by the 34th District Court.

Nicole Rene Royse-Bartz

Nicole Rene Royse-Bartz of Westland is charged with operating while intoxicated-third on July 3, 2021 in Sumpter Township. She was scheduled for an April 5 probable cause conference, reset for April 12. Personal bond is $5,000.

Austin Lee Beachum-Lafleche

Austin Lee Beachum-Lafleche, 36, of Van Buren Township, is charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes, receiving and concealing stolen property, and false pretenses on March 22 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was April 5 and preliminary exam set for June 28. Personal bond is $5,000.

Darris Davon Caddell

Darris Davon Caddell, 20, of Ypsilanti is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Dec. 24 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was April 5. A preliminary exam was set for May 17. Personal bond is $10,000 and there is to be no contact with the victim.

Corey Shante Matthews

Corey Shante Matthews, 30, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on March 25 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was April 5. A preliminary exam was set for June 28. Personal bond is $5,000. Judge Oakley said it was OK to return his firearm.