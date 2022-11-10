NFDA honors Brown Funeral Home for Excellence in Service

During its international convention and expo, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) announced the funeral businesses that earned a 2022 Pursuit of Excellence Award – including the David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville.

This award is presented by NFDA annually to firms that have demonstrated a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities.

The David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville has been awarded this high achievement for the last 22 years.

The 2022 Pursuit of Excellence Award honorees were formally recognized by the association at the All-Star Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 10, during the NFDA International Convention & Expo, Oct. 9-12 in Baltimore, MD.

To earn a NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a funeral home must demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, including compliance with state and federal regulations; staff participation in ongoing education and professional development; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement in the community; active participation in and service to the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

Information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence program can be found by visiting www.nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence .