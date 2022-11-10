Belleville DDA holds special 8 a.m. meeting to approve electric service

The Belleville Downtown Development Authority held a special 8 a.m. meeting on Monday to approve $24,975 in electrical work by Osier & Sons Electric on Fourth Street Place. The meeting lasted 14 minutes.

The rush was to see if all the work could get done to furnish power to that location in time for Winter Fest the first weekend in December.

Osier’s estimate covered the installation and wiring of seven dedicated 20 amp, 120-volt circuits from the new service box at the site. Items include directional boring from the service location to lead off hand hold location, install conduits and wire and ground the mounting wireways.

Osier would do no concrete cutting, no concrete removal or replacement, no cutting of the metal grates at tree locations, no tree removals if needed, and no lawn repairs.

City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson said the DPW could do those jobs.

City Manager Robinson said the original scope of the work bid out didn’t cover the whole project. He said first the electrical box was completed and they had to wait for DTE to power it.

“The DDA would like to have this for Winter Fest, but because of the paving we need directional boring,” Robinson said, noting the wires have to run to seven different places. He said he would like to add a line so they never have to do ground boring again.

DDA member Jennifer Winter said if they have any chance to complete this for Winter Fest, they should move forward.

It is more than was budgeted, but there is money that can be transferred to this project, said secretary Denise Baker.

“It’s a good example of being proactive in our plans,” said treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams.

Robinson said DPW Director Rick Rutherford has other options for extra power if this project doesn’t get done by Winter Fest, so they don’t have to depend on generators.

After the Osier estimate was unanimously approved, Richardson-Williams said she wanted the DDA to look into Pickleball for Victoria Commons, she asked about the two benches paid for yet not yet installed and asked about getting the water puddles off the Victoria Commons sidewalks.

It was pointed out Village Park is a city park, although geographically it is next to Victoria Commons. Robinson said the city has a list of priorities for all of its parks and it just installed locks on all the bathroom doors for safety.

Robinson also announced that the Wayne County Commission voted last Thursday to approve $167,800 in federal funds to upgrade Victory Station and Victory Park.