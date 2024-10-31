Editorial: Most agree — it’s time to take your ballot to the polls

Voters on both sides of the aisle pretty much agree on one thing: It’s time to take your ballot to the polls. Don’t wait until the last minute. What if there’s a blizzard? A big rain storm?

This is a highly competitive vote in some local elections, as well as the national vote.

You don’t want to mail ballots, if you can help it, because you know how the post office has been acting. We’ve had more complaints about checks being late because it’s taken nine days for the post office to get them to the next town over.

One of our customers this week said he was taking his absentee ballot over to Van Buren Township to carry it into the township building. Someone suggested he just drop it in the outside box, but he said he doesn’t want to take the chance. He wants to carry it inside and place it in the slot himself.

Then, on Tuesday we were informed that someone set two absentee ballot boxes on fire in a Western state. Now, what can you do about that?

Our votes are so important that we have to make sure we do the best we can to get them into the ballot box safely. This is not to criticize any election worker. They are doing the best they can to keep the votes safe, we are sure.

You can vote early and put your vote into the counter. If you must, wait until Nov. 5 and stand in line, but don’t be dissuaded by a storm. Be sure to cast that important ballot. God bless the U.S.A.