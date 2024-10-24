Rep. Reggie Miller presents $750,000 check to city

On Friday, Oct. 18, State Rep. Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, presented a check for $750,000 to the city of Belleville for bank stabilization and landscaping at Horizon Park.
Present at the ceremonial check-passing were Chris Donley, Belleville Downtown Development Authority; Police Chief Kris Faull; City Manager Jason Smith; Rep. Miller; City Councilman Randy Priest; Mayor Ken Voigt; Councilwoman Julie Kissel; Assistant City Manager Steve Jones; and DDA treasurer Sabrina Robinson-Williams; and Rep. Miller.
The ceremonial check also was signed by State Senator Darrin Camilleri and is from the state’s general fund, recently approved.
