Mildred Baker turns 100 years old, Lutheran Church to celebrate

Mildred Baker, a lifelong Belleville resident who now resides in Sumpter Township, turned 100 years old on April 2 with a quiet party at her residence.

The Belleville City Council proclaimed April 2, 2026 as Mildred Elizabeth Baker Day in the city of Belleville.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 47445 W. Huron River Dr., Van Buren Township, plans to celebrate her birthday with a big party on Saturday, April 18.

Baker graduated from Belleville High School in 1944 and has been honored as a Distinguished Graduate for her many community activities.

Birthday cards may be sent to her at: 48035 Willis Rd., Belleville, MI 48111.