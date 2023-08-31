Last chance this year for ride in Yankee Lady at Willow Run Airport

Angela Nettro, who has spent her whole life in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967, is the new advertising director for the Belleville-Area Independent.

She has spent 38 years selling Real Estate in this area, with the last 27 years owning her own business.

She replaces former longtime Independent advertising director Bob Mytych, who died suddenly on Aug. 19.

Nettro said she started her life of work as a car hop at Ball’s Dairy, which now is named Frosty Boy on Main Street. Then, as teenager, she worked at the Belvil Theater, which was in the building where her new office is located.

Nettro then started work at the Ford Motor Company’s Rawsonville plant and worked on assembly for five years. Then she was elected a UAW official and served for eight years before being selected for training as a tool & die maker. She did that for two years before leaving Ford to pursuing a career in real estate.

She worked for Earl Keim Realty in Belleville for ten years and then set up her own business, Angela Nettro & Company Real Estate in Belleville which she has run since 1996.

Nettro has taken management/business courses at Henry Ford College. As a Broker, she followed continuing education classes and also took tax assessor courses. She served for 15 years as a member of the Van Buren Township Tax Review Board, is a 30-year member of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and is a past member of the Lions Club.

“I’m looking forward to a new career in the news business and I truly am fascinated that this local paper has been in business for almost 30 years,” Nettro said. “And how this community needs it and loves it,” she said.

“I don’t know what we would do without a local paper that brings government information, news about the leaders and how they are running things, and the schools – every aspect of the community.”