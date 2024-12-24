Keystone board president promises to look at discipline policy

Steven Harsant, president of the Keystone Academy Board of Directors, told grandparent Tom Griffin that the board will review the school’s discipline policy as requested.

“We’ll take a look at it and get back,” Harsant said.

Griffin had waited until the end of the Dec. 12 board meeting where he was able to speak on issues that weren’t on the official agenda. Griffin is a longtime member of the Belleville community and he spoke on behalf of his 13-year-old granddaughter Chloe, who is in her eighth year at Keystone and sat next to him in the meeting room.

He said she was suspended for three school days and removed from the cheer group. Griffin said he felt the discipline was rough for the offense, which was not specified.

He said he met with principal Jorvana Drain and agreed with the suspension. Drain told the board it was the student’s second Level 5 offense.

Griffin said his granddaughter is an A/B student and it would be great for her to be back on the cheer team.

He said he looked at the policy on suspension and a student is kicked out the front door and the door is locked behind her. There’s no counseling, he said.

“I would like the board to review the policy,” Griffin said. “The student’s well-being is not taken into account. I would like you to look at it.”

He said his granddaughter takes part in cross country and the Science Olympiad and, “She loves this school.”

He repeated that they agreed on the suspension, but to be taken off the cheer team is too much.

Principal Drain said for the student’s first Level 5 infraction, they didn’t do this, but for the second Level 5, they did.

“It was a mild infraction for a girl just 13,” Griffin said.

Level 5 is described in the Student Handbook as a Gross Misdemeanor, which is an act of misconduct that is a severe violation the the Student Code of Conduct or the student engages in persistent disobedience.

In other business at the 45-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard National Heritage Academy representative Andrew Roth urge board members to write or call their state legislators concerning Senate Bills 943-947 brought by Canton Senator Dana Polehanki that are unfriendly to charter schools. The bills are some of those being hurried to passage during the current Lame Duck session. “Simple writing is effective,” he said, adding he will send them a link to a sample letter. He said legislators who visit NHA schools “get it and turn into supporters”;

• Heard Roth said the board could consider putting the $66,396 in board funds into an interest-bearing account. He said the account is bringing about 4% now, “But don’t quote me on that.” He said you have to have at least $20,000 to open that account and they do;

• Was informed the Fall Engagement Survey Summary for employees was positive. The question “How happy are you working at NHA?” had a score of 86 at Keystone, with the average NHA score at 74. The score for that question at Keystone for the fall of 2023 was 90;

• Were advised that retention possibilities are being reviewed now, but no decisions are made until May;

• Heard Principal Drain report that Keystone during its annual food drive collected 2,052 items to donate to the City of Belleville/Van Buren Township Goodfellow Holiday Assistance Program. She said they were once again amazed at the generosity of the Keystone families. The annual drive is organized by the National Junior Honor Society members and Ms. Robinson and Ms. Patton; and

• Was informed there will be no school for winter break Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.