Court Watching

Jessica Ryan Pruett

Jessica Ryan Pruett, 36, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant issued in 2021 for failure to appear for a court date. She was charged with driving while license suspended and no insurance on July 21, 2021 in the city of Belleville. A remote show cause/arraignment/pre-trial was set for Dec. 18. She failed to appear so a warrant was signed for her arrest.

Eva Hiwot Gary

Eva Hiwot Gary, 28, of Sumpter Township was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence — second-offense notice on Nov. 9 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $25,000. There is to be no contact with the victim and child exchange will be in a public place. Her probable cause conference was held Nov. 20 and then a probable cause conference on Dec. 18. A live, in-person preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22.

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody by Magistrate Hindman on Dec. 12 on charges of deliver/manufacture narcotic or cocaine (more than 50 grams), delivery/manufacture of controlled substance, possession of less than 25 grams of narcotic or cocaine (GBL), possession of controlled substance (GBL), and retail fraud second degree on Dec. 10 in Van Buren Township.

A probable cause conference was set for Dec. 23 and personal bond was set at $5,000. He is not to return to Walmart and he should have no drug use.