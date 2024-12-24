Winterfest parade units earn awards on Dec. 7

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce’s lighted Winterfest parade was Dec. 7 with the float theme of “Classic Christmas Movies.”

• P&P Dance Studio won the Most- Enthusiastic Award;

• The Seventh Day Adventist Church won the Best Use of Lights Award;

• Belleville Faith Community Church won the award for Best Use of Theme; and

• The Grand Marshal Trophy was presented to the Belleville Yacht Club for its rendition of “The Polar Express.”