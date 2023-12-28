Goodfellows donate food to Emergency Food Closet in Belleville

Pam Fleming and Craig Bird delivered 14 boxes of food from the Van Buren Township/Belleville Goodfellows to the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St.

On the same day, Dec. 19, Belleville First United Methodist Church Pastor Greg Buchner made two trips to Autokiniton Plant 2 at 6201 Haggerty Rd. Autokiniton employees had held a food drive and donated two van loads of food to the food closet.

Church volunteers date-checked, sorted, and stored all the donated food. Many families will be helped during this difficult time of year, said food closet coordinator Marilyn Wood.