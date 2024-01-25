Four win Friends of Library special awards

At the annual meeting of the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library on Feb. 20, four members received awards for their dedication and hard work. Rika Regentin received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Katerina Tyner received the 2023 Sponsorship Award, and Katie Cook received the 2023 Member of the Year Award. Elaine Miller, who was not present, earned the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Officers for 2024 were elected at the meeting: Donna Gilkey-Lavin, president; Katerina Tyner, vice-president; Manny Lavin, secretary; and Rika Regentin, treasurer.