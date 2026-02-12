Flight Museum features speaker on ‘Lake Huron Red Tails’ plane crash

During Michigan Flight Museum’s Historic Presentation Night, State Maritime Archaeologist Wayne R. Lusardi will present the story of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Frank H. Moody, who was killed on April 11, 1944, when his Bell P-39Q Airacobra crashed into lower Lake Huron.

The presentation will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

After the aircraft was discovered in 2014, Michigan issued a recovery permit that allowed a coordinated effort to document, recover, and conserve the wreck.

Lusardi, who has led expeditions to the site for over a decade, will share the history of World War II training over the Great Lakes, the details of the accident, and the ongoing work to preserve this important piece of history while honoring the courage and sacrifice of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The museum is at 47884 D Street, Belleville. Museum members enter free with registration. Non-members are $10 per person. (734) 483-4030